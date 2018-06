ATLANTA -- One person was injured in a dramatic motorcycle accident Sunday afternoon that was captured on video by an NBC Dateline crew.

The accident happened around 7:15 pm, according to police, on Fulton Street near I-75 south, near Georgia State Stadium, the site of the former Turner Field.

The driver was taken to Grady hospital and was alert, conscious, and breathing.

Police are still investigating what happened.

