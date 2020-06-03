An East Texas country music singer says he had his guitars and music equipment stolen out of his truck Thursday night.

According to Gilmer native Curtis Grimes, he is currently working with police and his insurance company but says he realized something, "you can still share the gospel with a thief in the act."

One of his prized guitars has a JESUS decal on it.

"When they open that case, first thing they will see is JESUS‬," Grimes said in a Facebook post.

Grimes was named the 2019 Entertainer of the Year by the Texas Country Music Association and also racked up Christian Country Song of the Year honors for "Had a Thing."

Grimes will be performing in East Texas again on Friday, March 13, at the Gladewater Opry.