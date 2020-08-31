21,700 students return to Killeen ISD

By the end of the day, Killeen ISD’s in-person attendance stood at 21,700 with a total enrollment of 44,231.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Independent School District stepped back into school Monday morning for the new fall semester.

A press release form Killeen ISD said that for parents and students who waited since the end of spring break in March, the re-opening of face-to-face classes was a huge step in easing the tension associated with the spread of a global virus. For teachers and other staff members, welcoming students back to school breathed life into long-empty hallways.

By the end of the day, Killeen ISD’s in-person attendance stood at 21,700 with a total enrollment of 44,231. Out in front of Clifton Park Elementary School, volunteers joined staff members to guide the line of cars to the drop-off point, where excited teachers took students into school.

Face coverings, sealed bags of supplies, signs urging distancing and tape-marked perimeters around teacher desks testified to the era of COVID-19, the release said.

“We’re very grateful to be back,” Clifton Park PTA President and mother of a first- and fourth-grader returning to school Dayana Benividez said. “It’s been a struggle. Kids need to be in school. Today is a step in the right direction.”

After two weeks of all-virtual school, Killeen ISD opened campuses to students who chose to re-enter traditional in-person learning. Virtual school is still an option.

“We’re excited,” parent Amanda Durbin said. “We have too much going on to homeschool.” With both parents working and one going to college, the start of school was a welcome break.

Robert and Amanda Durbin were more than happy to hug their second-grader Lily, pose for a photo in front of the school and head off to work as their son, a Killeen High School ninth-grader caught the bus to school, the release said.

Even with smaller class sizes, distanced desks and face coverings, the day was a lot like any first day of school. Students and staff members stood for pledges, watched a video welcome from the principal and started to learn the school routine.

Nolan Middle School in Harker Heights opened its doors to students for the first time ever and continued the legacy of the 59-year-old school of the same name on Jasper Drive in the center of Killeen.

Students at Nolan found arrows on the floor, directing traffic flow, signs to remind them to wash hands frequently and hands-free water dispensers for their water bottles.

“It is different,” Meadows Elementary School fifth-grader Virginia Schoenfeldt said. "Because everyone is distanced and some are still virtual. I like it. It’s nice to have space. I like seeing everyone. I like to be here.”

Misti Wetzel, a counselor at the Fort Hood school visited classrooms, introduced herself and welcomed students back to school.

“It’s energizing,” she said. “It’s so exciting to see them. I wanted to cry even when I first saw them virtually. They are the heart of the school. Our heartbeat is back. Today has been amazing. These students have been so resilient. They are keeping their masks on. I think we’re all happy to be back as a family.”

Meadows Principal Nickolas Smith said the school’s staff members used music, balloons and celebration string to welcome students back. He said he noticed positive parent feedback on social media.

“It’s great to see them,” Smith said. “It’s a different world when teachers can’t interact face to face. Today has brought life into the building. It’s fun to see the giggles and the smiles and to see them interact.”

“I think it’s really great,” fifth-grader Elizabeth Grace said. “I’m glad we got to come back earlier. I like virtual, but I like in-person better because I can see the teachers and see my friends. For me, it’s easier to learn in person.”

“They have been great,” Early College High School Principal Kathleen Burke said. "For the first time, the partnership school between KISD and Central Texas College occupies just one building. “Everyone is wearing their mask and they are happy to be here.”