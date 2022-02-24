Midway High acknowledges recent viral social media post on alcohol usage, as well as trends of vape usage at its school

On Feb 23, a letter was sent out to Midway High parents by Principal Alison Smith about the social media post.

WACO, Texas — Midway ISD is acknowledging the recent trend of vape and alcohol usage among teens after a social media post went viral with parents concerned about spiked drinks at Midway High School. The district has set up a meeting for parents to attend to discuss these issues.

On Feb 23, a letter was sent out to Midway High parents by Principal Alison Smith about the social media post. She tells parents that while alcohol consumption among teens isn't an issue at the school, the rise of drug and vape usage is.

"Let me be clear that at this time, we have absolutely no evidence to support personal drinks being spiked at school. This is not a trend, concern, or problem reported to any staff member or police authority ... We do want you to know of a troubling upward trend of vaping devices that have been confiscated at MHS. These devices include THC dispensing devices (DAB pens), Delta-8 devices, THC-0 devices, and regular vapes," the letter stated.

Smith says while the school has taken necessary precautions like student education on drugs, community awareness, random drug testing and trained dogs, the school believes that parents should also be involved in these talks as well.

"Midway ISD hosts frequent VIP Nights (Very Important Parent Nights) with experts on safety and wellness. I highly encourage you to attend these sessions to stay proactive in student health and safety. We will be hosting an MHS VIP Night on Wednesday, March 16th to provide additional information and resources," the letter continued.

The letter continues with Smith assuring parents that the school will still be taking necessary precautions to take care of its students at Midway High School.

"Please know we have active, vigilant staff and committees always at work battling teen drug abuse. The School Health Advisory Committee (SHAC) and Safety & Security Committee constantly monitor and lead the evolution of our policies and procedures. There is significant effort and oversight involved in this entire topic of safety and health."

The trends of vape usage with American teens has always been at the forefront in recent years.

A national online survey in 2021 from the Food and Drug Administration last year found that 11% of high school students and 3% of middle school students have admitted to using e-cigarettes or related products.

In order to prevent this from being more of an issue, the school has provided resources for parents in their letters. Parents and students can "Text DITCHVAPE to 88709".

Here are more resources from Midway ISD for parents: