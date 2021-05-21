Abuse allegations 'unfounded' against Temple ISD employee

TEMPLE, Texas — The video above was published April 22.
A Temple ISD employee is back at work after a Temple Police Department investigation found allegations made about them abusing a student were "unfounded," the district told 6 News Friday.
On April 22, a Jefferson Elementary student's step-mother reached out to 6 News claiming the employee physically grabbed and shook the child in a classroom, leaving bruising and marks on his arm and shoulder.
In the student's own words, he told 6 News that he asked to use the restroom, but that the para-educator in the classroom refused his request. He said the school employee then told him to urinate himself so that he had a reason to send him to the principal's office. The student said he sat back down, but dropped his pencil. When he reached down to pick it up, the boy said the employee slapped him on the shoulder, grabbed him put his hands on him and started jerking him around.
The employee was then placed on leave while Temple Police investigated the allegations.
About a month later, Temple ISD said the employee was cleared of the allegations.
"The employee at Jefferson Elementary was cleared to return to work a little over a week ago after a Temple PD investigation concluded that the allegation was unfounded," the district said in a statement.