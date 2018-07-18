HOUSTON - Thanks to a very generous anonymous donor, a new class of medical students will have their tuition covered at the University of Houston.

On Wednesday, the university announced the $3 million gift will cover the entire cost of tuition for the inaugural class of the UH College of Medicine. The class will consist of 30 medical students that will begin school in the fall of 2020.

“Student debt is the number one deterrent for students when applying to medical school,” said Renu Khator, President of the University of Houston. “This generous gift will allow such students an opportunity to attend and ultimately lead the future medical workforce. As a result, the UH College of Medicine will increase access to primary care, enhance quality of life and strengthen Houston as a business destination.”

The college will be the university's 15th academic college and will train primary care physicians with a focus on underserved communities in Houston and across the state.

We've got it covered! With a recent $3 Million gift, the inaugural class of the UH College of Medicine will have their tuition paid in full. Thank you to all of our supporters for helping us address the need for primary care in our community. #UHHereWeGo pic.twitter.com/ywFieVN2H9 — University of Houston (@UHouston) July 18, 2018

