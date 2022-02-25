Aquilla ISD hopes voters will approve $9.25 million bond to help get new classrooms, track field, more

Aquilla ISD said it would increase taxpayer taxes by 12 cents per $100, or $12 a month for homes valued at at least $100,000.

The Aquilla ISD is hoping to convince voters to approve a new $9.25 million bond that will be on the upcoming May ballot.

In an official news release, Aquilla ISD said it would increase taxpayer taxes by 12 cents per $100, or $12 a month for homes valued at at least $100,000.

Aquilla ISD hopes if the bond is passed, it will help pay for:

Six new classrooms

A 12,000 sq. ft. multipurpose event center housing all of fine arts (theater, stage, band hall, new art room)

Athletic upgrades like a new artificial turf football field as well as track and field

Expanded cafeteria

Dedicated elementary PE room

Large outdoor covered space for outdoor events

Covered walkways

120 additional parking spots

"To this day, our students do not have a place to practice track or field events," said Aquilla Athletic Director Shannon Williams in the news release. "Our kids deserve that opportunity and should not have to go to another district to practice their events."

The total cost of their plans will be over the bond amount, but the board said the district has set aside over $1 million to help offset the cost on taxpayers.

"We believe we have been good stewards of our public funds and when given the opportunity to help pay for some of these projects, we want to do our part," said Superintendent Dr. David Edison.

In 2014, the district was able to purchase 15 acres of land for this expansion back in 2014.

"We know this is a lot of money, we get it and understand that," the superintendent said in the release. "We also know that our students deserve an opportunity to experience facilities and programs we see in other districts. Here in Aquilla, it is time we complete our picture of ensuring that 'every horse jumps and there is no chipped paint,' to quote Walt Disney's historic line."

Aquilla ISD said it is planning to hold several community meetings to discuss the bond further with voters. The first one is scheduled for Tuesday, March 8 at 6 p.m. at the Aquilla First Baptist Church.