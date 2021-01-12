Are you a leader? Copperas Cove is looking for Youth Advisory Council

Copperas Cove is looking for youth leaders in the community for the Youth Advisory Council.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Copperas Cove is accepting applications to fill youth positions on the Youth Advisory Council.

The purpose of the youth council, according to the city, is to define specific ways to address youth community issues and the development of activities and programs designed and promoted through the City and the Copperas Cove Independent School District.

The council consists of thirty youth members, who are appointed to two-year terms, and meet monthly on the first Monday or as necessary.

In order to be eligible, youth members must meet the following criteria:

Must be 13 to 18 years of age

Must be at least an incoming high school freshman and may not exceed high school graduation

A City of Copperas Cove resident

A student enrolled in Copperas Cove ISD, and in good standing

If you are interested, you can apply online at, www.copperascovetx.gov under “Forms and Applications”.