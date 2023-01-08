Austin-area IDEA Public Schools to offer free breakfast, lunch for all students

No action is required from families for children to receive the free meals.

AUSTIN, Texas — IDEA Public Schools announced Monday that all of its Austin-area campuses will now offer free breakfast and lunch for all students.

The school system said this move is the result of implementing the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) under the National School Lunch and Breakfast Programs. It will eliminate the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price and paid student meals.

"Through the Community Eligibility Provision, we are excited to provide free breakfast and lunch for all IDEA students,” said Fernando Aguilar, vice president of the child nutrition program at IDEA Public Schools. “These meal offerings will help reduce the burden on families and allow our scholars to get healthy meals to help fuel them for a full day of learning and fun.”

The eight Austin-area IDEA qualifying schools for CEP for the 2023-24 school year are:

IDEA Bluff Springs

IDEA Health Professions

IDEA Kyle

IDEA Montopolis

IDEA Parmer Park

IDEA Pflugerville

IDEA Round Rock Tech

IDEA Rundberg

