Temple Fire: About 2,000 children in need of school supplies. Here's how you can help

Temple Fire & Rescue said there are about 2,000 children in need.

With the school year just a few weeks away, Temple Fire & Rescue is hoping you'll partner with them for their Backpack Buddies Program.

"This year there are about 2,000 children in need. Those who want to participate are encouraged to donate new backpacks or school supplies to any Temple fire station," Temple Fire & Rescue said in a statement.

Families are selected through Temple ISD and all backpacks and supplies will be distributed to families and schools on Aug.13.