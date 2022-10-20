x
Bartlett ISD cancels school for non-COVID related illnesses on Friday

Athletic and extracurricular activities will be allowed to continue as scheduled.
Credit: KCEN

BARTLETT, Texas — Bartlett Independent School District has cancelled all classes on Friday, Oct. 21.

Citing a high number of illnesses in the district, both students and staff, the district has decided to close for the day to allow for a deep cleaning of its facilities.

The district stresses that these illnesses are not COVID related. 

According to the district, though classes are cancelled, all extracurricular activities will continue as scheduled, such as athletics, band and others.

Lights On Downtown with ACE is also reportedly still scheduled for Thursday evening, and will not be affected by the closure.

School will resume on Monday, Oct. 24.

