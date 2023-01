Students won't have to return until Thursday, Jan. 5.

BARTLETT, Texas — Bartlett ISD's winter break was extended until Thursday, Jan. 5, the district announced Monday.

According to the district's Facebook post, it delayed the original return due to "unfinished repairs from the winter storm."

The winter storm refers to the Arctic Blast, which impacted the area days before Christmas. The blast brought freezing temperatures, strong gusts and winds, as well as power outages.