Amazon Prime's The College Tour to feature Baylor University

Season two of the Amazon prime show will feature students and faculty of Baylor University.

WACO, Texas — Amazon Prime's Nov. 8 season two premiere of The College Tour will not only feature Waco's historic campus, but several Baylor University students as viewers get an inside look at student life.

The College Tour centers each episode around different university campuses in the United States, giving viewers the chance to see the campus and city through student and faculty eyes.

The show is hosted and produced by Amazing Race winner Alec Boylan.

Boylan believes that the series levels the playing field for the freshly graduated and undecided.

“The College Tour is the show you wished you had when applying for colleges in high school,” he said. “College visits can cost upwards of $3,000 per school, which puts them out of reach for many students and families. We are leveling the playing field and providing a free, easy and fun way to tour some of the best schools across the country.”

Baylor is really proud to have its students be a part of the show. According to a university spokesperson, Lori Fogleman, the episode will also feature Jonathan Tran, Ph.D., associate professor of philosophical theology and The George W. Baines Chair of Religion and President Linda A. Livingstone, Ph.D

Jason Cook, who is the Vice President for Marketing and Communications, feels that this will be an innovative way to put a spotlight on campus.

“Baylor is proud to be part of The College Tour, which a new, innovative way to introduce our University to a national audience via Amazon Prime,” he said. “We’re excited for future students and their families to experience Baylor from the perspectives of a diverse group of actual students, an inspirational faculty member and our University president."

Season two of The College Tour is now available on Amazon Prime TV.