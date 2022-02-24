Art Briles returning to college football at Grambling State University

The former Baylor University head coach returns to college football for the first time since leaving Baylor amidst a sexual assault scandal in 2016.

LAFAYETTE, La. — Grambling State University confirmed to 6 News Thursday it had named former Baylor head football coach Art Briles as its next offensive coordinator.

Briles was fired from Baylor in 2016 amidst a sexual assault scandal involving his players. The position marks Briles' first college coaching job since he was fired.

Briles took a head coaching job for Mount Vernon High School in 2019. He was there for two seasons.

Briles also coached the American football team, Estra Guelfi Firenze based in Florence.