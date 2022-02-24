Art Briles returning to college football at Grambling State University

LAFAYETTE, La. — Grambling State University confirmed to 6 News Thursday it had named former Baylor head football coach Art Briles as its next offensive coordinator.
Briles was fired from Baylor in 2016 amidst a sexual assault scandal involving his players. The position marks Briles' first college coaching job since he was fired.
Briles took a head coaching job for Mount Vernon High School in 2019. He was there for two seasons.
Briles also coached the American football team, Estra Guelfi Firenze based in Florence.
Briles was Baylor's head coach from 2008 to 2015. He had a 65-37 record and won two Big 12 titles.