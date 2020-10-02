WACO, Texas — Baylor Athletics announced its new partnership with "Tailgate Guys" for this upcoming football season. With more than 50 partners nationwide, serving Collegiate, NFL, MLB, and MLS communities, Tailgate Guys, is an industry leader in creating premium, turnkey tailgating experiences.

“Our partnership with Tailgate Guys is consistent with our goal of providing an elite, fan-friendly experience at all home events,” said Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mack B. Rhoades, IV. “We feel confident in their ability to provide our most dedicated fans with a tailgating experience that is consistent with our standards across all of athletics.”

The partnership includes specific packages that fans can purchase prior to game-day to ensure they have everything they need to have a great experience. Packages will include tents but add-on such as bellhop services, loading assistance, coolers with ice and equipment clean up and breakdown can be purchased.

While these options seem convenient, some long time Baylor tailgaters are upset about all of these new changes. McLane Stadium had a designated area for custom tailgates, that featured electricity, which allowed fans to drive right up to their spot and easily set up their version on a perfect tailgate.

"We brought tents, TVs and grills and fed almost 250 people per game. Now, were not even allowed to bring our vehicles into the area," said Hobby Howell who has ran a Baylor tailgate since the 1990s. "Because of the new changes, we are going to move across the street to the Brazos Parking Lot," Howell said. "We need to use our vehicles."

Rhoades was aware of concerns on social media and put out a letter to fans.

"While we recognize some of you may have concerns, I want to assure you the decision was made with the best intentions in mind for Baylor Athletics, our fans, and our future growth, " the letter said.

According to Rhoades, the team has allowed for the grandfathered inclusion of customized tailgate trailers and motor homes that were previously used within the footprint of your site.

More information about "Tailgate Guys" and package pricing can be found on the company website.

