Baylor athletics to allow full capacity at all outdoor events

WACO, Texas — Baylor University announced Tuesday it was returning to full capacity at all outdoor events.

Vice President and Director of Athletics Mack Rhoades said the decision comes after Baylor announced last week it was loosening restrictions on outdoor gatherings and activities on campus.

“We are encouraged by recent positive reports and trends relating to the COVID-19 virus and are grateful to the sacrifices of the Baylor Family over the past year,” Rhoades said. “The accommodations made by fans, coaches, staff and student-athletes allowed us to make it through an unconventional season of intercollegiate competition with health and safety as a top priority. We know there is great enthusiasm from Baylor fans and the Waco community to return to sporting events, and we look forward to doing so in a responsible manner.”

Baylor's Health Management Team supported the decision according to a press release. The team was also reviewing policies for indoor events.

The university said masks will be optional for fans attending sporting events.

Additional cleaning and sanitation measures will continue throughout the fall, and adjustments such as digital ticketing and cashless concessions will be maintained to help ensure the health and safety of fans.