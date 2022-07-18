Baylor's Black Bear 'Joy' dies at 21

"Joy will forever be remembered as an enduring symbol of Baylor’s spirit and tradition," the university said.

WACO, Texas — The video above was published in a TikTok series "Be Lively" in 2021 and features Joy.

One of Baylor's beloved black bears has died on Monday, according to Baylor University.

Baylor said Judge Joy Reynolds, also known as "Joy," died peacefully at the age of 21.

"Joy will forever be remembered as an enduring symbol of Baylor’s spirit and tradition," the university said in a news release.

Joy was born on Jan. 27, 2001 at West Coast Game Park in Brandon, Ore. She arrived at the campus as "a rambunctious four-month-old cub" and immediately captured the hearts of the Baylor community then, and for the 21 years to come, the university said.

Joy is survived by her sister, Lady, who is 20 and living at the Baylor Bear Habitat.

The school plans to have an on-campus memorial to honor Joy, as well as other bears living in the Bear Habitat, Baylor said. There will also be a rememberance service for Joy early in the Fall 2022 semester when students return for class, Baylor added.

Till then, the school said any memorial contributions in honor of Joy's memory can be made to the Bear Habitat/Mascot Fund here. Donations will also help support funding for a planned-bear retirement facility, which is expected to help Lady transition into retirement.

In addition, cards and letters can sent to:

Baylor Bear Habitat

One Bear Place #97185

Waco, TX 76798-7185a