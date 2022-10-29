Baylor defeats Texas Tech, 45-17

With a sold out crowd at Jones AT&T Stadium, the Bears shutout the Red Raider noise to secure their third Big 12 win of the season.

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Baylor Bears hit the road to Lubbock for a night under the Texas Tech lights.

The Bears were looking for their third Big 12 win of the season and one step closer to becoming bowl eligible.

This marked the first time that current Texas Tech head coach, Jerry McGuire, faced off against his former team. With a sold out Jones AT&T stadium and Patrick Mahomes being inducted into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame at halftime, the Red Raider energy was just one more hurdle for these Bears.

Joey McGuire and Patrick Mahomes here on the sideline ahead of the matchup vs #Baylor #TexasTech #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/CxW9rJthtn — Matt Lively (@mattblively) October 29, 2022

It was a slow start on both sides. The Bears were unable to convert a key fourth down and the Raiders did the same.

John Mayers puts the first points on the board for the Bears with a 48-yard field goal. Baylor leads 3-0.

Red Raider's quarterback Behren Morton led the offense down the field, but a long ball into the end zone was picked off by Devin Lemear and returned for 21 yards to get the ball back for the Bears.

On third-and-thirteen in the first, Blake Shapen fired it to Drake Dabney who was slow to get up after the play and carted off the field after taking a hard hit to the leg.

Baylor went for it on fourth-and-three and Shapen ran it downfield to secure the first down for the Bears going into the second quarter.

Richard Reese slowly moved the ball up for the Bears, but they were not able to convert after Shapen was sacked on fourth-and-three from the 40-yard line.

The Texas Tech passing game woke up in the second quarter as the Red Raiders made their way downfield. The Bears defense stopped a Red Raiders and Trey Wolf kicked a 33-yard field goal for three on the board. It was then a tied up ball game, 3-3.

After a lonely end zone in the first quarter, Richard Reese did what he does best as he continued to run the ball upfield. The freshman brings in his 10th touchdown for the year with a big Baylor six.

After this scoring drive, Baylor now has 115 yards rushing compared to 31 for Texas Tech. Reese tallies in 16 carries for 83 yards.

A Shapen to Gavin Holmes 23-yard pass continued the Bears offensive momentum.

With 1:38 left on the clock, the Bears hurried down the field to secure a quick Reese touchdown run for another Baylor six. Bears went into the half leading 17-3.

On the second play from scrimmage to start the second half, Morton threw his second interception of the night that was picked off by Mark Milton.

The Bears quickly got on the board with a Shapen to Hal Presley touchdown pass to continue the Baylor lead, 24-3.

Texas Tech answered right back with a Morton to Teeter touchdown run for the first Red Raider's six in the end zone. Texas Tech slowly crept up with a score of 24-10.

On fourth-and-seven, Jerry McGuire rolled the dice and went for it. Morton took it himself to run it in for a big Red Raider's touchdown to tighten the gap, 24-17.

Top open the fourth quarter, Reese brought in a hattrick with his third touchdown of the night. This marks his twelve rushing touchdown. Bears on top, 31-17.

Morton brought in is third interception of the night with a touchback by Tevin Williams III for no gain.

In what seemed like an interception frenzy, Tyler Shough stepped in to the quarterback, launched a ball down field that was picked off by AJ McCarty and returned for a Baylor touchdown. Bears continue the lead, 38-17.

In the final minutes, Baylor ran away with it securing the win with a final score of 45-17.