Baylor University ends mask requirement for fully vaccinated

If you have not been vaccinated or are not fully vaccinated, however, you are still required to wear a mask indoors.

WACO, Texas — Baylor University is easing up on its mask requirements. On Monday, the university announced that it is no longer mandating masks for fully vaccinated students and staff.

"This is very important, especially in large indoor gatherings such as at Orientation, given our current vaccine adoption rate," Baylor said in a news release.

If you have been fully vaccinated, Baylor asks that you upload a photo of your completed vaccination card here.

This news comes as Baylor announces there are no more capacity limits for its outdoor activities.

How can I get vaccinated?

If you are faculty, staff or a student -- as well as a spouse or dependent 12 years or older -- but you want to get vaccinated, Baylor Health Services is holding a Family Vaccine Clinic on Saturday, May 22 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the McLane Student Life Center gym.