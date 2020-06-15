WACO, Texas — The 2020 Texas Kickoff featuring Baylor vs. Ole Miss was moved back a day from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6.

The game, at NRG Stadium in Houston, will be part of ESPN's Labor Day weekend opening schedule.

It will be the first game for new head coach Dave Aranda who took over for Matt Rhule.

It is also the first game for Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin.

It is only the second time Baylor and Ole Miss have played each other. The first was in 1975 when Baylor won 20-10.

Tickets in the Baylor section are now available to the general public. They can be bought online or by calling the Baylor ticket office at (254) 710-1000.

The kickoff time and on which ESPN channel it will air have not been announced.

