Baylor freshman guard out for season with knee injury

Head coach Scott Drew said Langston Love suffered a torn ACL in a scrimmage against Texas A&M.

WACO, Texas — Baylor freshman guard Langston Love suffered a season-ending knee injury Saturday in a scrimmage against Texas A&M, according to head coach Scott Drew.

“Langston has been a great addition to our program, and we were really excited about his potential to contribute on the court this season,” Drew said. “While we’re disappointed he won’t have that opportunity, he’s a terrific teammate who will do whatever he can to help us from the sidelines this year. Langston has a great support system, and we know he’ll work hard and come back stronger than ever.”

The 6' 5", 210 pound guard will have surgery to repair the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and will redshirt for the upcoming season. Drew said he expects him to make his debut as a redshirt freshman in 2022-23.

Love scored 13 points in the scrimmage before suffering the injury while driving to the basket in the second half.

Love graduated from Montverde Academy in Florida. He was ranked No. 28 nationally in the 2021 ESPN 100 and was part of Baylor’s three-player freshman class.