Baylor hosting online challenge to win free tuition for a semester

Baylor University accepted #BaylorDunkForTuition video entries for incoming students who could win a free semester of tuition

WACO, Texas — TikTok creators and Instagram influencers make thousands of dollars posting on social media, and now incoming Baylor students could do the same.

The university is hosting the #BaylorDunkForTutition contest on TikTok and Instagram, allowing students to create unique videos of them dunking or shooting a basketball for a chance at a tuition-free semester.

Incoming freshman for 2021 had until Feb. 10 to submit their videos online and the winner will be announced on February 15. The videos will be judged by men's basketball head coach Scott Drew and some of his players.

Ross VanDyke is the senior director of undergraduate admissions and says that the school wanted to show off the success of their men's and women's ranked basketball teams while also engaging with new students in this time of COVID-19.

The school has had several hundred entries already and they are blown away by the creative students.

"Some of them are serious, guys who may have a legitimate shot to make the team, and there are other ones that are just hilarious," VanDyke said. "Where it’s them dribbling down the court, dunking cookies into milk or them actually editing in where a professional athlete is dunking in the ball, so it’s really been fun.”