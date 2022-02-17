Baylor makes masks optional on campus

Almost 80% of the student population on campus are vaccinated, as stated by the university.

WACO, Texas — Baylor University announced today via their website their campus will be moving to mask optional.

The policy comes after a decrease in cases in McLennan County, according to the university.

"Today we are announcing the rescission of the University’s facemask policy for classrooms and labs when used in academic settings. In other words, facemasks will be optional at Baylor – other than when requested in private offices – effective this Monday, Feb.21."

Almost 80 percent of the student population on campus are vaccinated, as stated by the university.