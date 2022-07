He was taken 141st overall by the Nats.

WACO, Texas — Baylor outfielder Jared McKenzie was drafted 141st overall by the Washington Nationals during Monday's portion of the MLB Draft.

The sophomore was a leader for the Bears. During his career in Waco, he hit .346 with 21 home runs, 91 RBIs, and had a .991 fielding percentage.

McKenzie was ranked No. 142 on MLB.com’s Top Prospects list entering the draft and was taken one spot higher than that.

His scouting report listed him as one of the “best pure hitters in college baseball."