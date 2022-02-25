Baylor students lock themselves into the Ferrell Center for College Game Day

The GameDay crew is rolling into Waco for the third time for a college basketball game

WACO, Texas — The College GameDay crew has rolled into Baylor for the matchup between No. 5 Kansas and No. 10 Baylor.

It is the third time that GameDay has made the trip to Central Texas for a basketball game at the Ferrell Center.

The last time they were in town was 2020, when the then third-ranked Jayhawks upset No. 1 Baylor.

"The last college game day showing up and the line wrapped around the building, the white-out, the energy, it was electric, it was really fun," Scott Drew said. "Everything besides the ending, hopefully, we can have a better ending.

Fans are hoping to make a difference in Saturday's revenge game as students locked themselves into the Ferrell Center on Friday evening at 9 p.m.

Students who got there before midnight will get early access to the GameDay show at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning and tickets to the game later that day.

"There's an energy that goes along with Baylor basketball and there should be," GameDay analyst Seth Greenberg said.