Baylor University, City of Waco to partner on basketball pavilion

The city and the university will meet at a city council meeting on Tuesday to discuss the partnership and project

WACO, Texas — Baylor University and the City of Waco plan to partner on a new basketball pavilion, according to an Instagram post from Mayor Dillon Meek.

The two parties will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 21 in a City Council meeting to have a discussion about the development of a new facility for the Baylor men’s and women’s basketball programs that will anchor an integrated, mixed-use sports entertainment destination in the Riverfront District.

In his post, Meek says, "At full build out, this will be the largest economic development project in Waco’s history and will undoubtedly transform the face of Downtown Waco."

According to the city's meeting agenda, $65 million will need to be approved through economic development incentives. A local report from the Waco Tribune Herald states that the project will cost around $185 million.

“We’re excited about, we can’t wait for it to get built and open up and we’ll be there for the opening game," Baylor grad John Beall said.

The pavilion, along with parking for the arena is hoped to be finished by the end of June 2024.

The site will also have retail, restaurants, a hotel, and designs to improve the riverfront.

The future is bright, according to Meek.

"There is no city in Texas ripe with more opportunity – from our local entrepreneurs, artists, and small businesses to corporations like Space X and Amazon – Waco’s economy and culture is on the move."