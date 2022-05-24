Baylor University hosting active threat training exercise at Kokernot Hall Wednesday

The exercise is scheduled to happen at 6:30 a.m. and last until 1 p.m. and include nine other local and federal law enforcement.

WACO, Texas — Baylor University is wanting the public to know that on Wednesday, its police and public safety departments will be conducting an active threat training exercise on campus.

The exercise is scheduled to happen at 6:30 a.m. and last until 1 p.m. It will happen in and around Kokernot Hall on campus and also include nine other local and federal law enforcement: Waco Police and Fire Departments, McLennan County Sheriff's Office, American Medical Response, Hewitt PD, McLennan Community College PD, Woodway Public Safety, the FBI and U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The university expects there to be about 25 to 50 emergency vehicles from these departments on campus as part of the exercise, but none will be flashing their lights, BU said in a news release.

Due to the nature of the exercise, they also plan to have mock victims who will be transported via emergency vehicles.

Because Kokernot's location is along northbound Interstate 35 frontage road, the university asks the public not to be alarmed if they see police activity. They also ask that you avoid the area if you can and still obey any traffic signs.

Before the exercise begins, Baylor's police is going to close MP Daniel Esplanade between 7th and 8th Streets.

"This joint training exercise will provide simulated training for multiple organizations to work collaboratively in an active threat incident. This training will further strengthen local emergency services coordination and response to an active threat should one occur on the Baylor University campus or other locations in the greater Waco area," the university said in a news release.