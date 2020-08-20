Baylor University increasing police presence to limit gathering sizes

The heightened law enforcement presence off campus during the evening is part of the college's effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

WACO, Texas — Students living around Baylor University will likely notice an increased police presence in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

University President Linda Livingstone made the announcement Thursday that law enforcement would patrol the area in the evenings in an attempt to limit social gatherings to 10 or fewer people.

"Students, we know you have missed your friends and you want to connect and have fun, but you must do so safely in this COVID-19 environment in which we now live, study and work," Livingstone said. "As members of the Baylor Family, we have a responsibility to our Waco community, as we all come into contact with individuals from high-risk groups on a daily basis."

The letter also asked that those who see any activity that does not follow the university's COVID-19 prevention or mitigation efforts to report it.

Livingstone's announcement came a day after Dean of Students and Associate Vice President, Division of Student Life Sharra Hynes sent a message to students detailing the consequences of failing to comply with local ordinances and executive orders.

Hynes' message said that students "may face significant consequences that include suspension or expulsion from the University."

Further measures may include removing the student from classes, restricting campus access, notifying professors, removal from residence halls, holds on student registration and loss of access to student Bear ID.

Baylor student organizations that disobey orders and host or promote unapproved events could face suspension, removal of charter and individual conduct review for residents or membership, according to Hynes' message.