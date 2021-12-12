Baylor University receives $1 million grant from Lilly Endowment to help launch their ‘Future Church Project'

Baylor University has received a $1 million grant to help the University’s George W. Truett Theological Seminary launch the Future Church Project.

WACO, Texas — Lilly Endowment Inc. has gifted a $1 million grant to Baylor University. The money, according to the school, will be used to help fund the University of George W. Truett Theological Seminary launch its Future Church Project.

Lilly Endowment’s Pathways for Tomorrow Initiative is a three-phase initiative designed to help theological schools across the United States, according to the University.

The project, Baylor says, will be designed to create a new resource for relational engagement and research. It was co-directed by Truett faculty members, Angel Gorrell, Ph.D. and Dustin Bernac, Th.D.

Bernac and Gorell hope the project will help with creating more resources for those studying Theology.

“In a time of so much transition for the church and its leaders, I am hopeful because of what is emerging in this moment: the renewal of theological education through more collaborative approaches to ministry, teaching and leadership. We look forward to partnering with many others across Baylor, Truett and the broader Waco community to envision and implement this collective work," Bernac stated.