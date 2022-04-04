Jeremy Sochan becomes third Baylor Bear to declare for NBA draft

A third Baylor basketball player has declared for the 2022 NBA Draft.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

Friday, Jeremy Sochan announced on social media he has declared for the draft, but did not address whether he will hire an agent.

In his freshman year at Baylor, Sochan earned Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year while averaging 9.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

He helped Baylor win its second-straight Big 12 Conference championship and earn its second consecutive No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The NBA Draft Lottery is May 17th and the combine is May 16th-22nd, both in Chicago. The draft is June 23rd in Brooklyn.

The deadline to withdraw early and return to college is June 1st.