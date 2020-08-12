Dave Aranda disappointed in Baylor's offense

Baylor had a chance to win back to back games but offensively came out flat against OU.

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Bears had a chance to win back to back games for the first time this season against 13th raked Oklahoma on Saturday. The Bears' defense had an outstanding performance, but offensively Baylor came out flat rushing a total of 25 yards.

Defensively Baylor snapped OU's 60 game streak of scoring 28 or more points, and held them to the least amount of yards in 5 years. The Bears had ample opportunity's to get into the red zone and score, but issues with their ground game prevented that from happening until late in the second quarter.

Baylor Head Coach Dave Aranda said the performance of the offensive line was disappointing and worse than what he's seen in previous games.

"Our run game was inexcusable," Aranda said. "Protection-wise, there was some good stuff, but running the ball compared to prior improvement I think we took a step back."

The Bears are layers deep into their depth chart in the running back position, star players like John Lovett, Trestan Ebner, Sqwirl Williams and Qualan Jones are out with injuries. Aranda said only Jones is promising to return this week.

2-6 Baylor has just one more chance to end the season on a high note, with the rescheduled OSU game from October 17th taking place this weekend. OSU comes into McLane Stadium with one of the top 3 offenses in the Big12 that has rushed for 1686 yards, nearly 1000 more than Baylor (743 - last in the Big 12).

Aranda knows that there is a physical program coming to Waco this weekend and said it's going to be a challenge.

"They have a great defensive suit this year," Aranda said.

Kick-off is set for 6 p.m. at McLane Stadium on Saturday.