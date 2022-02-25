College GameDay 's ESPN Talent Jay Bilas presented the keys to the City of Waco

It's not every day that Waco gives out keys to the city, so this is definitely a historic moment!

WACO, Texas — The City of Waco's Mayor Dillon Meeks presented College GameDay and ESPN Talent Jay Bilas with the key to the city.

College Game Day has recently made its way to Baylor University for its third time. The show will be covering the Baylor versus Kansas basketball game.

Additionally, ESPN has been covering stories dealing with Baylor University all semester long. The University has recently had a lot of eyes on the campus, due to the sports team's athletic feats.

ESPN'S Our Time: Baylor Basketball, is on its third season, following the athletes and its coaches as they tell their stories of motivation, heartache, fails and the feeling of tremendous victories.

The video below is Mayor Dillon Meeks with Bilas who receives the key to the city. Sports Journalist, Holly Rowe posted the video of the acceptance. "It’s not everyday you get the key to the city! Waco Mayor @dillon_meek presents @CollegeGameDay and @JayBilas with the key to the city, " the post reads.

