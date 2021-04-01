Jeff Grimes named Baylor Offensive Coordinator

Jeff Grimes joins Baylor after leading BYU as head coach since 2018.

WACO, Texas — Jeff Grimes was named offensive coordinator at Baylor, head coach Dave Aranda announced Monday.

A 28-year coaching veteran, Grimes, who led the BYU offense since 2018, was named a finalist for the 2020 Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant coach.

“First of all, Jeff is a high-quality person,” Aranda said. “He is a family man. He is a true ball coach and a fundamental teacher of the game. He coaches a physical offense built on explosive plays in both the pass and run game. There is a strong identity in what he does. We will be building to that vision, and I know he will hold our staff and players accountable to that standard. I am excited to welcome Jeff, Sheri and their family to Baylor."

A native of Garland, TX Grimes directed a high-powered offense at BYU in 2020 that finished its season ranked in the top 15 in 10 different statistical categories including scoring (3rd, 43.5 ppg), total offense (7th, 522.2 ypg) and passing offense (8th, 332.1 ppg).

The 2020 Cougars tied for the national lead in yards per play at 7.84, and led all of FBS in plays of 30 or more yards with 45. Overall, BYU scored 40 or more points nine times in 12 games.

Under Grimes’ leadership, BYU quarterback Zach Wilson was named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy and Manning Award, as well as a semifinalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year, the Maxwell Award and the Davey O’Brien Award.

In 2020, Wilson passed for 3,692 yards, 33 touchdowns and posted a 196.4 passing efficiency. He finished the year ranked in the top 10 nationally in 11 offensive categories.

Led by All-American offensive lineman Brady Christensen, the BYU offensive line allowed only 12 sacks in 12 games, the eighth-best per game average in the country, and helped the Cougars to the fourth-most rushing touchdowns nationally with 34.

Running back Tyler Allgeier rushed for 1,130 yards, the ninth-best total in BYU history and the eighth-best total by a FBS player for the season.

Overall, BYU had four offensive players named to All-America teams in 2020, including Wilson, Christensen, and wide receiver Dax Milne. Additionally, freshman tight end Isaac Rex earned Freshman All-America honors from The Athletic.

“I am absolutely fired up about joining Coach Aranda’s staff and leading the Baylor offense,” Grimes said. “I’ve known Dave for years and have always admired him as both a coach and person. There’s tremendous alignment between what Baylor University stands for and who I am at my core. I can’t wait to get back home to the great state of Texas and begin working with the tremendous student-athletes and coaches in the Baylor program. Sic ‘Em!”

Additionally, Grimes will coach Baylor’s tight ends. Shawn Bell, who is entering his fifth season on staff, will move to quarterbacks coach for 2021.

In addition to his time as a coordinator, Grimes has extensive experience as one of the country’s top offensive line coaches. Since 2000, 16 offensive linemen that played under Grimes have been selected in the NFL Draft including three first rounders (Levi Jones, Nate Solder and Greg Robinson).

He served as offensive line coach and run game coordinator at LSU from 2014-17. While in Baton Rouge, Grimes had three of his players selected in the NFL Draft to go along with nine earn All-SEC honors and four be selected as All-Americans (La’el Collins, Vadal Alexander, Ethan Pocic and Will Clapp).

LSU's offensive line helped pave the way for four consecutive 1,000-yard rushers in each of Grimes’ four seasons. In 49 games as LSU's offensive line coach and run game coordinator, the Tigers had at least one running back reach the 100-yard rushing mark 34 times.

He spent one season as run game coordinator and offensive line coach at Virginia Tech in 2013 following four seasons as offensive line coach at Auburn from 2009-12 that included the program’s second National Championship in 2010.

During Auburn's 2010 national championship season, Grimes' coached an offensive line that helped set school records for total yards of offense (6,989) and points (577) for a second consecutive season.

The Tigers were No. 5 nationally in rushing yards per game (284.8) and led the SEC in scoring (41.2).

Auburn's 2010 team set school records for rushing touchdowns (41), passing touchdowns (31), rushing yards (3,987) and had three offensive linemen earn individual honors.

Grimes also had successful stints leading the offensive lines at Colorado (2007-08), BYU (2004-06), Arizona State (2001-03) and Boise State (2000).

He got his start in collegiate coaching at Hardin-Simmons (1998-99), and also served as a graduate assistant at Texas A&M (1996-97) and Rice (1995). Following the completion of his playing career he coached at Riverside High School in El Paso (1993-94).

Grimes earned his bachelor's degree in education from UTEP in 1991 and a master’s degree in education administration from Texas A&M in 1997.