Kickoff date set for Baylor Green & Gold game

WACO, Texas — Baylor University will hold its annual Green and Gold spring football game on April 23 at McLane Stadium, the University announced Friday.

The game will conclude Baylor's schedule of 15 practices for the 2022 season, which are set to begin in mid-March.

Baylor will hold it's pro day on March 30. Practices and pro day will be closed to the public, the university said.

The Bears are coming off their best season in school history after a Big 12 Championship and a victory in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

The 2022 season kicks off Sept. 3 at McLane Stadium against a to-be-announced opponent.

Season tickets are now available through the Baylor Bears Foundation. For questions about season tickets contact Matthew Douglas, Director of Ticket Sales and Annual Giving, at 254-710-3652 or by email at matthew_b_douglas@baylor.edu.

The Bears' complete 2022 season is below.

Sept. 3 – vs. TBD (McLane Stadium)

Sept. 10 – at BYU (Provo, Utah)

Sept. 17 – vs. Texas State (McLane Stadium)

Sept. 24 – at Iowa State (Ames, Iowa)

Oct. 1 – vs. Oklahoma State (McLane Stadium)

Oct. 13 – at West Virginia (Morgantown, W.Va.)

Oct. 22 – vs. Kansas (McLane Stadium)

Oct. 29 – at Texas Tech (Lubbock, Texas)

Nov. 5 – at Oklahoma (Norman, Okla.)

Nov. 12 – vs. Kansas State (McLane Stadium)

Nov. 19 – vs. TCU (McLane Stadium)