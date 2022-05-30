Confirmed: Rodriguez steps down as Baylor’s baseball coach

Baylor University has confirmed on Monday what multiple outlets, including Kendall Rogers of D1 Baseball, reported about Steve Rodriguez stepping down from the role as the Bears’ head coach after seven years.



Rodriguez, the 2017 Big 12 Coach of the Year, went 197-146 at the helm and won the Big 12 Tournament Championship for the first time in program history in 2018. Rodriguez helped the Bears finish in 2nd place in the conference regular season during his time in Waco, the program’s highest finish since 2012.



In 2020, the Bears were 10-6 with a series win at Cal Poly and a 3-0 run to win the Shriner’s Classic in Houston, one of college baseball’s premier tournaments, before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the rest of the season as BU was traveling home to Waco from Cal Poly.



In 2021, Baylor missed the NCAA Tournament for just the second time in Rodriguez’s tenure, finishing 31-20 and as the first team out of the NCAA bracket.



The Bears had their first losing season since Rodriguez’s first in 2015 this year. BU finished its 2022 run with a 26-28 record, including a 7-19 mark against Big 12 opponents.



D1 Baseball and Baseball America both have it but Baylor is radio silent.