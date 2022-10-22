Team Waco spreads awareness at Baylor homecoming parade

On Saturday, floats, Bear fans and music all made their way to Waco for the annual Baylor homecoming parade.

WACO, Texas — Happy homecoming Baylor Bears! Saturday was a day full of elaborate floats, homecoming queens, Baylor fans, balloons, music and more.

One organization used this event to showcase certain individuals while sharing their Baylor pride.

"As a proud alumn, it's just great to be able to give back to this community and then be in the homecoming parade. All the years I've seen it and have been on the curb with my kids," Mike Vogelaar, Greater Waco Sports Commission Executive Director, said. "This is the first time we get to be a part of it. So it's great to be able to bring family into it."

Team Waco combined the perfect way of having fun while spreading the word.

"It worked out perfectly to be able to highlight our athletes and just be able to showcase their incredible accomplishments and support to the community," Vogelaar said. "And just to be able to bring both Baylor and Waco together here on Homecoming weekend."

In January, Team Waco was started to serve as a scholarship organization that helps support local athletes who are trying to accomplish the Iron Man race.

On the weekend of October 15th, the fourth annual Iron Man competition was held in Waco's backyard. Two athletes competed on the Greater Waco Sports team and were showcased on the Team Waco float.

"I've always kind of felt compelled to challenge myself and push the limits of what a person can do," Caleb Scarbrough, a member of Team Waco and Iron Man completer, said. "And do it with a low budget just to prove that things can be accessible and inclusive."

Team Waco serves as a support system these athletes may have lacked.

"Growing up, I was in a bad childhood upbringing. Parents were addicted to alcohol and other drugs," Angel Muniz, a member of Team Waco and Iron Man competitor, said. "Having Team Waco there as a presence has really helped."

This homecoming parade was the perfect way to showcase their organization, have fun and represent Baylor fans and alumni on board.

Sic Em, Bears!