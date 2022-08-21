The Baylor Bears are back on campus for class on Monday

Monday, Aug. 22, marks the first day of fall semester and students are hoping for a back to normal school year.

WACO, Texas — Baylor students can say goodbye to summer because school is officially back in session.

"It makes me kind of giddy. Yeah," Emma Fraga, sophomore medical humanity major, said.



"Thrilled. I'm just thrilled," Morgan Chocholek, sophomore pre med major, said.



"I'm very excited but nervous," Shelby Williams, freshman political science major, said. "I think the middle is like anxious.">



"I'm excited. Nervous. I just hope I don't get lost." Elliana Sylvia, freshman biology major, said.



The Bears are officially back on campus.



Monday marks the first day of fall classes and after a sleepy summer, Baylor is feeling like itself again.

"Honestly seeing the campus being revived again and all of the students walking about," Diego Vlazquez, sophomore health kinesiology major, said. "It feels really nice."

The Bears are all moved into their dorms, grabbing books at the bookstore, riding bikes around campus and talking with friends.



Two years after COVID, Baylor students are hopeful for a more normal school year.

"In high school we kind of lost a couple years in there so I'm super excited for everything to get back to normal," Sylvia said. "And everything to be open with the clubs and activities. I think it will be great."

"It's really going to be nice to just not have that weight on us anymore," Fraga said.



"Obviously it's not going to be exactly the way it was but hopefully a little more normal especially with the new freshman class coming in," Vlazquez said. "So hopefully they'll have an even better chance than us."

"This year is probably going to be the closest to a good college feel before COVID that we've had," Henry Torres, transfer sophomore marketing major, said. "So it'll be a lot of fun."



For some students, an endless summer would be the dream. But for others, all they wanted was to be back at Baylor.

"Summer felt a little long and I've been waiting to come back to campus so it's much needed," Vlazquez said.



A whole year of late nights in the library, football games, and campus activities are ahead for these Bears.



They attack this school year with three words:

"Sic Em' Bears!"