Two Baylor golfers named to U.S. Palmer Cup team

Two Baylor golfers will hit the links in Switzerland this July for the U.S. Palmer Cup team

WACO, Texas — One of the top honors in all of collegiate golf is to be named to the a Palmer Cup team. On Friday, two Baylor golfers were named to the team.

A United States and International team are made up of the top 24 men and women golfers. Baylor's Gurleen Kaur and Johnny Keefer made the United States squad through automatic qualification.

"It felt really good because I've ben close a lot of times before so to finally get in my senior year is really satisfying and rewarding as well," Kaur said, who became a member of the first women's golfer from the program.

Keefer is the fourth male golfer from Baylor to have the honor of playing in a Palmer Cup. In just his junior year, he still has plenty of golf in Waco ahead of him. His coach, Mark McGraw, says he is beaming with pride.

"I promise you I don't think any person on any team whether its Ryder Cup, Walker Cup, Curtis Cup, Palmer Cup would be anymore proud than Johnny is and excited to represent the United States," McGraw said.

Kaur will likely head to Q-School to try and qualify for the LPGA Tour when her season ends with Baylor, but will get one extra stop at the Golf Club de Genève this summer.

"Gurleen is probably the best golfer we've ever had in this program, career leaders in scoring average, she's done a lot for Baylor," coach Jay Goble said, "It's exciting to see her hard work and everything she's put into her game and this school to go represent us again on that big of a stage is really amazing."