Bell County Election officials address Salado ISD voter ballot mistake

The race for Salado Public Library District Trustee did not appear on the ballots for those outside the village within Salado ISD district.

Example video title will go here for this video

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Editor's Note | Video above and below are news segments about early voting.

The Bell County Elections Department have announced plans to correct voter mistake found with the race for Salado Public Library District Trustee. The race was missing for voters Tuesday morning outside the Village of Salado within the Salado Independent School District, according to the department.

Proofs of the ballots were mailed to the Village of Salado, SISD and the Salado Public Library District on April 6, according to the release. All locations confirmed they made slight edits to the proofs but did not mention the race not appearing on the SISD ballot, according to officials.

The Texas Secretary of State’s Office was contacted by Elections Department staff around 8 a.m. to consult on how best to proceed, according to a release.

Interim Elections Administrator Shay Luedeke says the Secretary of State told him that voting twice was not an option and that no provisional ballots would be allowed.

So how is this being addressed?