Belton ISD starts December off with job fair opportunity

Belton ISD will be hosting on-site interviews for 45 positions, including bus driver, lifeguards, and nutrition specialists.

BELTON, Texas — Belton ISD will be starting next month with a job fair on Dec. 1 at the Pittenger Fine Arts Center.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on-site interviews will be conducted for 45 positions, according to the district.

The district says it's looking to hire bus drivers, custodians, crossing guards, bus monitors, school nutrition specialists and lifeguards.

Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources, Todd Schiller says the district is basically looking for dedicated leaders in the community.



“We’re looking for men and women who find meaning in working toward Belton ISD’s vision: to empower each and every learner to pursue their dreams and enrich their communities,” Schiller said.

When it comes to pay, depending on the position, you can start at $9.95 to $13.92.