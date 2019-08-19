BELTON, Texas — Belton Independent School District announced Dr. Robin Battershell as its new interim superintendent Monday evening.

Battershell will fill in as the district looks to replace Dr. Susan Kincannon, who was announced as the sole finalist in Waco ISD's search for a new superintendent. The WISD school board is scheduled to consider Kincannon's contract Aug. 29.

Battershell was the superintendent for Temple Independent School District.

