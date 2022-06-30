Belton ISD Board approves increase in faculty pay

The Board also approved extending the salary schedule for teachers from 24 years to 30 years to recognize longevity in the profession.

Example video title will go here for this video

BELTON, Texas — Editor's Note | News segment is about the 2019 Belton ISD pay increase.

Belton ISD will increase faculty pay for the 2022-23 school year, after the district's compensation plan was approved June 20 by the Board of Trustees.

The compensation plan will include an average four percent increase for all teachers. The new starting salary according to the compensation plan, will start at $53,500.

All other professional staff will receive a four percent increase while paraprofessionals and auxiliary staff will receive a six percent increase. Administrators will receive a two percent increase. All percentage increases are based on the midpoint of the position’s salary range, as stated by the district.

Additionally, the district says minimum pay for school nutrition workers and custodians will also increase from $9.95 to $11.00 an hour and beginner bus driver pay will increase from $13.93 to $17.00 an hour.

Todd Schiller, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources, believes the increase in pay was the right way to recognize teachers.

"We appreciate the Board of Trustees for their thoughtful discussion and approval of this compensation package, this increase reinforces that we value our staff and recognize their hard work.”

The Board also approved extending the salary schedule for teachers from 24 years to 30 years to recognize longevity in the profession.