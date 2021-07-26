Belton ISD to offer free meals to all students during upcoming school year

All students in Belton ISD will receive a free breakfast and lunch during the 2021-2022 school year.

BELTON, Texas — As students prepare to head back to the classroom, parents won't have to worry about them getting a nutritious meal after Belton ISD announced Monday that all students will receive a free breakfast and lunch during the 2021-2022 school year.

“We know that when students have full stomachs that they are better prepared to learn,” said Donna Shelton, assistant director of school nutrition. “We are grateful to be able to provide nutritious meals to all our students at no charge for another year and hope it’s a real benefit to families.”

The district offered free meal service last year amid the pandemic and following guidance from the United States Department of Agriculture, they will be continue to do so this year.

The district said all 18 campuses will participate.