Belton ISD goes back to school with a focus on communication

A few changes are coming to the elementary schools at Belton ISD. The district is focused on communication and upholding the law.

BELTON, Texas — As Belton ISD heads back to school, the administration wants to focus on communication.

The Superintendent of Belton ISD, Matt Smith, said he wants parents, students and faculty to stay in contact with one another,

Safety, communication and a focus on following the law will lead Belton ISD into a positive school year.

"Our goal is when that student comes in for school that day, we're doing something that can change the life for that student," Smith said.

Over the past few years, Belton has worked on expanding.

"We want to maximize the use of our facilities of our bond that passed in 2022," he added.

Part of that has been the building of Burrell Elementary, which parents can expect to see their children in come January.

Until then, all students in the current elementary school, Tarver Elementary, will remain there.

Smith said the goal is to create a seamless transition for students and teachers from one school to the next, when the time comes.

As for safety, Smith said he expects the district to be in compliance with House Bill 3 by Sept. 1, which requires an armed security officer at every school and mental health training for certain district employees.

When it comes to e-cigarettes on campus, Smith said they're ready to follow the law.

"We also want to make sure parents and staff have the information on how to best help the students through those vaping challenges," Smith added.

Smith said his focus will be on maintaining communication between everyone, to make for a better school year.