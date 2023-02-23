Belton ISD hiring all positions at February job fair

The district is hiring positions from support staff to substitute teachers to administrators.

BELTON, Texas — Looking for a job in education? Belton Independent School District is hosting a job fair on Feb. 25 for positions across the district.

From 9 a.m. to noon those interested in pursuing a career in the district are invited to South Belton Middle School to hear more about open positions.

The district is reportedly hiring all positions, looking to fill roles in classroom teaching, special education staff, support staff, and substitute teaching, as well as auxiliary, professional and administrative positions.

All of the schools across BISD will reportedly be represented at the fair, as well as several auxiliary departments.

“We have incredible opportunities available now and for the coming school year. With our growth over the years and projected enrollment, hiring the best people is a priority for Belton ISD,” said assistant superintendent for human resources Todd Schiller. “This will be a fun event to come learn more about our ‘World-Class Employee’ culture, meet our leadership staff and get excited about careers in Belton ISD.”