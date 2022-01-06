Belton ISD hosts job fair: Looking for teachers, substitutes and more

The district will be hosting a job fair from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 30, at Chisholm Trail Elementary, 1082 S. Wheat Rd.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BELTON, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are previous segments on Belton ISD

Belton ISD is currently hiring teachers, special education staff, professional, administrative, auxiliary and substitute positions.

The district will be hosting a job fair from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 30, at Chisholm Trail Elementary, 1082 S. Wheat Rd.

Todd Schiller, Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources, says the district has something to offer anyone who is interested.

“Belton ISD has something really special to offer those interested in a career in education, at any level,” Schiller said. “We are proud to have a culture that supports and values every member of our team. For that reason, folks want to work in the Big Red Community.”

Potential candidates are encouraged to start the application process now. Hiring managers will also be present at the fair along with several auxiliary departments.

For an up-to-date list of openings, click here.