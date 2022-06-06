Belton school district announces new safety and security protocols for the upcoming school year

Changes include an increase in school resource officers and security, random security dog visits, smart sensors as well as planned safety drills.

Example video title will go here for this video

BELTON, Texas — Videos above and below are different segments related to Belton ISD.

Belton ISD in a newly released letter to parents on Friday say they have made changes to its safety policy as the new school year begins.

The district says they have met with Belton and Temple Police departments to strengthen campus safety. As well as create a BISD Safety Taskforce that includes 96 parents, students, teachers, administrators and law enforcement officials.

Back in July, the district held its annual safety summit that brought together administrators, counselors and nurses for in-depth training on safety and security protocols, according to BISD.

Major changes, the district says, have been made thanks to the $6 million dollar safety and security 2022 bond. Changes include an increase in school resource officers and security, random security dog visits, smart sensors as well as planned safety drills, as stated in the letter.

For more information on safety and security protocols in Belton ISD, visit here.

More on KCENtv.com: