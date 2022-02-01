Belton ISD will be hosting a job fair March 5

The district is looking to hire teachers, administrative and substitute positions.

BELTON, Texas — Belton ISD is looking to hire new teachers and other positions for the school year at its job fair on March 5.

The fair will be held at Lake Belton High School, 9809 FM 2483, from 9 a.m. to noon.

The district is not only hiring teachers but special education staff and support staff, as well as professional, administrative, auxiliary and substitute positions.

Registration is not required for this event but is recommended by the district.