Belton ISD looking for new principals and educators

The district has a number of job postings listed, from principals to educators to nurses.

BELTON, Texas — Calling all educators: Belton Independent School District has begun their hiring search for new positions across the district, most notably principals for two of their schools.

BISD is currently searching for principals for James L. Burrell Elementary and North Belton Middle School.

The district is encouraging anyone who thinks they might be a good fit, or knows anyone who is an "amazing educator and leader" to apply on their website.

Numerous other positions are also open in schools across the district, including teachers, educational aides, maintenance, librarians, administration and many more.