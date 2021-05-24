Belton ISD: Masks optional starting Tuesday

For schools specifically, mask mandates are allowed to remain in place until June 4, according to the executive order. That is 10 days before the last day of school.

BELTON, Texas — The Belton Independent School District announced Monday that it is making masks optional starting Tuesday, May 25.

This announcement comes after Belton ISD's Board of Trustees met to discuss how to handle Gov. Greg Abbott's May 18 executive order, which prohibits governmental entities, including public schools, from enforcing a mask mandate.

For schools specifically, mask mandates are allowed to remain in place until June 4, according to the executive order. That is 10 days before the last day of school for Belton ISD, which is June 14.

"It is my hope that our decision to make masks optional [Tuesday, May 25] will support our school staff to better focus on the main task at hand - creating exceptional experiences for students as we close out the year," Superintendent Dr. Matt Smith said in a news release.

Smith is encouraging families to engage in conversation on whether or not they want their child to wear a mask until the end of the school year.

Smith also ensures the district's contact tracing practices and notifications will continue.